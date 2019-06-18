Northwestern Mutual Farmers Market
Northwestern Mutual 808 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
As part of Northwestern Mutual’s 2019 Summer Series, Northwestern Mutual is hosting a farmers market every other Tuesday Downtown with a variety of local vendors and delicious offerings open to employees and the community. Throughout the summer, on select dates, the farmers market will also feature special musical guests.
Tuesday, June 18
Tuesday, July 2
Tuesday, July 16
Tuesday, July 30
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Tuesday, Oct. 22
