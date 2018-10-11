“Not a Crime to be Poor” Book Club Meeting

Greenwich Park Apartments 2353 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

In anticipation of the upcoming Live in Hope Reception featuring Dr. Peter Edelman, author of Not a Crime to Be Poor: The Criminalization of Poverty in America, Mercy Housing Lakefront will host a book club meeting to discuss Dr. Edelman’s book and explore the impact of the judicial system on those struggling with poverty and homelessness in Milwaukee.

414-316-6255
