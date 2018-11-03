The Women’s Center is pleased to once again present their fall gala, A Noteworthy Evening, filled with notable flavors, sights, and sounds. The only agency of its kind in Waukesha County, all proceeds support their free programs and services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and trafficking.

This year’s event will be held at one of the region’s most outstanding lakeside restaurants, Seven Seas. Nestled in the scenic hills of the Kettle Moraine on the east shore of Lake Nagawicka, Seven Seas boasts not only amazing cuisine and wines, but one of the best lakeside views in all of Wisconsin.

While overlooking the beautiful vista, guests will be treated to a “round the world” wine tasting, featuring different varietals from international, award-winning wine makers. Gourmet food stations will offer an assortment of dining options, including hand-carved tenderloin, seafood, gluten-free and vegetarian dishes, and a talented strings ensemble will serenade the crowd.

The night’s silent auction will feature custom-created art work of various mediums, such as painting, sculpture, and jewelry. A limited number of unique jewelry pieces from Kendra Scott will be available in a jewelry pull. Valued from $50 to $250 dollars per piece, for a donation guests can take a chance and select a jewelry box to see what’s inside.

Throughout the evening, guests can watch “artwork in progress” by a celebrated local artist. The night concludes with a live auction, featuring international excursions and once-in-a-lifetime culinary and sporting opportunities.