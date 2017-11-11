A Noteworthy Evening

The Legend at Brandybrook 1 Legend Way, Wales, Wisconsin 53183

In celebration of The Women's Center's notable 40th Anniversary, we invite you to attend A Noteworthy Evening. Join our event co-chairs Alison Holub and Nancy Lindenberg for a memorable evening. Guests will enjoy small plate stations, tempting desserts, an exciting live auction, and an interactive, request-driven dueling pianos show.

The Legend at Brandybrook 1 Legend Way, Wales, Wisconsin 53183
