Spectacle art group will have its debut show, Nothing Is What It Seems, on February 3, 2017 at Gallery 2622 in Wauwatosa. Spectacle uses technology to enhance visual art. For this show, Spectacle will use Augmented Reality, which allows an artist to overlay extra content on their artwork when scanned in a smart device.Artists John Kowalczyk, Jeff Redmon, Anja Notanja Sieger, Dena Nord, and Bass Structures are creating original pieces for the show. The artists worked closely with design agency Odvant Creative to create the AR experiences. John Korom, the owner of Gallery 2622, generously donated the exhibition space.Opening reception for the show is at Gallery 2622 on February 3, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm. The show is available to view by appointment through the rest of the month. For more information, visit www.spectacleartgroup.com.