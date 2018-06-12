Nursing Job Fair

The Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Division promotes hope through innovative recovery programs in behavioral health wellness, recovery, research and education for individuals and families.

On June 12, meet with BHD's nurse recruiter to learn about current opportunities. During the job fair, nurses will have the opportunity to talk to BHD nurses, nurse manager and other members of the leadership team in order to get a real picture of what a day-in-the-life is like here. Learn about current sign-on bonus offers, loan repayment programs and other perks being offered to new nurses.

Please stop anytime between 2 and 5 pm. in the Plank room.

Photo ID required for hospital admission.

Registration not required. Don't forget your resume!

For more information, please visit Milwaukee.gov/nursing