Nwa Na Agbe w/Cache MKE (6pm)

The Bay View Neighborhood Association (BVNA), in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks, is proud to announce the Chill on the Hill 2019 line-up. The BVNA is celebrating its 15th Season of free music on Tuesdays at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet (3000 S Howell Ave).

“We continue to focus on a presenting a variety of original and local music that is the hallmark of Chill on the Hill,” said Patty Thompson, Executive Producer of Chill on the Hill. “We have worked hard to bring a collection of fun performers, new acts, and great musicians to the Bay View Neighborhood.”

Concerts are every Tuesday from June 4 through August 27, with a special night of music on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in collaboration with the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association.

All acts are subject to change without notice. Any cancellations or weather-related announcements will be made through www.bayviewneighborhood.org and all BVNA social media channels.