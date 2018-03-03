Inspired by the Nigerian musician, and human rights activist Fela Kuti, the Afrobeat artists known as Nwa Na Agbe – or “Black and mad” – took their name from the Igbo language of West Africa, and was the brainchild of Milwaukee musicians Jay Anderson and Cecilio Negrón Jr.

In the spirit of musical protest, the primal force of Afrobeat music fuses traditional African rhythms, soul, funk, and jazz to create an original dance groove, while calling for social awareness and political change.

The music of Nwa Na Agbe elevates the soul, and heightens the collective consciousness through riotous rhythm and irresistible dance beats.