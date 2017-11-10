O.A.R. w/The New Respects

O.A.R. first began to develop their unique sound while in high school in Rockville, Maryland. With three albums under their belt before they finished college, the band began pursuing their musical dreams full time in the summer of 2001. By the end of 2008, the band had released six studio albums and three live double disc CDs. To date O.A.R. has sold close to 2 million albums and more than 2 million concert tickets, including two sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.