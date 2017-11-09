O'Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism 2017 Conference

2016-17 O'Brien Fellow Mark Johnson will discuss the findings from his fellowship project, "Outbreak," published in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The ongoing series looked into the growing threat posed by diseases that jump from animals to humans.

Our own choices are increasing the threat that once-distant diseases will spread to developed nations. Through their roles in climate change, clearing of forests and globalization, humans are driving the rise of diseases that pass from animals to us. Our next choice -- how to respond -- is fraught with ethical, moral and political concerns.

The conference will include discussions on climate change and the ethics of genetic modification, and a panel on the student work involved in this project.

Read the series here: https://projects.jsonline.com/news/2017/3/8/orangutan-death-sparks-fear-about-greater-threat.html

Tickets are not required, but highly recommended.