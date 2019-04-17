Off the Wall Theatre presents: "Call Me Ishmael"

Written and directed by Dale Gutzman

Based on Moby-Dick by Herman Melville

Original music by Shayne Steliga, Tom Koehn, and ​Jake Russell

A monster of a novel, come to life...

One of the greatest masterpieces of literature, Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, has been staged and films many times. This eerily compelling adventure story has a nature so complex, dealing with subject matter so vast, that books have been written on "how to read it."

As War and Peace is to Russia, Moby-Dick is to America, a defining examination of a country just starting to develop its own cultural identity. This story of a madman pursuing an unholy war against a creature as mysterious, dangerous, and unknowable as the sea itself leaps onto our tiny stage with Shakespearean majesty and poetry. It is a profound inquiry into Mankind's soul, faith, and the nature of our perception.

Now, Dale Gutzman, David Roper, Jake Russell, Shayne Steliga, and Tom Koehn bring this magnificent novel to the stage in a modern, dynamic, and thrilling away. CALL ME ISHMAEL is a hallucinatory adventure in which height actors, inventive special effects, and thrilling original songs and sounds sweep you along into the very heart of the great white whale -- and those who hunt him.

It is a Love story, of an innocent young man who learns to feel and see things as never before.

It is a story of Revenge, of a man who has given up his family, friends, and purpose in life to hunt down the monster who took his leg.

It is a story of Faith, and search for Truth, and of the myriad Illusions that cloud our lives and eat away at our souls.

Dale Gutzman has spent four years distilling the behemoth novel into two hours of unforgettable theatre.

David Roper has built a set of benches, boxes, ropes, and white swaths of material enveloping the actors and audience in true Off The Wall fashion.

Shayne Steliga and Tom Koehn have crafted an etherial, Americana-inspired soundtrack for moments of humanity...

...and Jake Russell has created a haunting soundscape of drums and strings for the unknowable horrors of MOBY-DICK.

$25

April 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 2019 Curtain Times Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm