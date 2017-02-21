"Of Shapes and Figures" Jake Nordstrum Opening Reception

Event time: 6-9pm

Gallery 2622 is proud to exhibit the artwork of Jake Nordstrum titled "Of Shapes and Figures." The opening reception is the "First Friday" on March 3 from 6-9PM. His abstract paintings influenced by Picasso and Pollock are pained with both oil and acrylic on canvas and paper. All work is for sale, view while enjoying a snack and beverage at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, Wauwatosa 53213. Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-257-2622