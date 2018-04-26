Off the Wall Theatre presents: Night Must Fall

A lonely house in the middle of the woods.

An emotionally repressed housekeeper to a nasty wheelchair bound old woman.

A headless female body found buried nearby.

A cocky young visitor who ingratiates himself into the household!

A heavy old hatbox containing something horrifying!

These are just a few of the elements that make-up the classic English thriller "Night Must Fall" by Emlyn Williams. The play is so gripping it has twice been made into a cult film; once with Robert Montgomery and once with Albert Finney. Dan is the name of the visitor, and he becomes entangled with the Old Lady and the up-tight niece Olivia who takes care of her when he gets the servant girl Dora pregnant. How cleverly he cons the old woman until she begins to think of him as her son. Olivia is on to Dan almost at once, but she also has a strange attraction to him. Mrs. Terrence the cook and Hubert, Olivia's erstwhile fiancé round out this unique household.

Curtain Times Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm Sundays at 4:30pm