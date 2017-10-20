"In The Still Of The Night" what mysterious goings-on within the wood? Lovers mismatched and out of their minds with forbidden thoughts and feelings. Revenge and Magic. Bestiality and Beguines! This is not your mother's midsummer madness! This is Shakespeare's most exotic, erotic romp, that amid the comedic chaos poses intriguing questions about Love, social obligations, the dark sides of our natures and our secret desires! And all of this mixed into a delightful cocktail of songs by Cole Porter!

Off The Wall Theatre presents

A Midsummer Night's Dream — The Musical

by William Shakespeare and Cole Porter!

The fairies cast their spells, the mechanicals rehearse their simple play and the lovers woo and war to the toe tapping tunes the the master of musical mirth!

"In the Still of the Night," "Be a Clown," "At Long Last Love," "From this Moment On," and more of your favorite Cole Porter tunes woven into this seamless tapestry of mirth, mystery and magic.