Off the Wall Theatre presents: "The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus" by Christopher Marlowe

March 8-18. Tickets $25.

Off The Wall Artistic Director Director Dale Gutzman has adapted this timeless classic for a modern audience. He has set the play in Germany in the 1920's and '30's. And he has used this time period to reflect our own. Dr. Faustus, a lonely, anti-social scholar makes a pact with Mephistopheles, agent of Satan to trade his soul for twenty four years of power. He achieves celebrity, makes sexual conquests, and toys with both the Pope and the Dictator. And in the end, realizes he has constructed his own private Hell around himself. But those around Faust are also affected by his bargain. We see how his servant Wagner emulates his Master's climb to power. We learns how bullys and thugs are created. A salon singer presents to us songs of the period that reflect people dreams, hopes and fears.

We meet Helen of Troy, Eva Braun and Hitler, and the Pope. We suffer along with the persecution of the Jews. We witness A Good and Bad Angel dispute over Faustus' fate

Here is a true Masterpiece of Theater, re-imagined in an exciting and potent way. The production includes; a Black Magic Ceremony, A rousing German Beer Hall songfest, A twisted Sexual Orgy, Scenes of comic hilarity and heart wrenching sorrow, Explorations of the power of God and Mans' Free Will, and Faustus' debate with Mephistopheles over the soul of Man.

Off The Wall Theatre, known for doing shows that you seldom get a chance to see in new and exciting ways, pulls out all the stops with this Timely Masterpiece.