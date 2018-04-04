Official Opening of 'The Irish in Latin America' exhibition

A chara, dear friend of Celtic studies,

Please join us Wednesday for the official opening of 'The Irish in Latin America'.

This exhibition describes the complex, varied and shared history of Ireland and different countries in Latin America, connected through migrations over the centuries. The largest flow of migrants to leave Ireland for Latin America took place in the nineteenth century, with smaller numbers arriving through the United States. The sons and daughters of these immigrants made substantial and lasting contributions to the economic, political, social and cultural life of Latin America.

Official opening: 4 April 2018 at 7:00pm

At: Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Opening remarks by the Hon. Justin Dolan, Irish Vice Consul General

Presentation by Dr. Aims McGuinness, Associate Professor, Department of History, UWM

Slán go fóill,