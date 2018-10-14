Our Lady of Lourdes Oktoberfest Artisan Fair

October 12, 13 & 14, 2018

A quality art and handcrafted products shopping experience with food, a beer garden, and entertainment.

Friday

4-8PM Fish Fry

Vern and The Originals performing 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM

Sign Make and Take. 7:00 – 9:00 PM. Information on Website

Saturday

11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Artisan Shopping

1:00 – to 2 PM Fox and Branch

5:00 PM Polka Mass

6:30-9:30 PM The Squeezettes

11:00 torte contest. Application on website.

Sunday

11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Artisan Shopping

10:30 AM Polka Mass

12:00 to 12:45 PM Kohl’s Wild Theater

3:00 PM Basket Raffle Winner Announcements

Our Lady of Lourdes Parish

3722 S. 58th St. Milwaukee

Corner of Forest Home and 58th St. on Milwaukee’s south side.

http://www.ololmke.org/oktoberfest/