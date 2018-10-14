Oktoberfest Artisan Fair
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish 3722 S. 58th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53220
October 12, 13 & 14, 2018
A quality art and handcrafted products shopping experience with food, a beer garden, and entertainment.
Friday
4-8PM Fish Fry
Vern and The Originals performing 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM
Sign Make and Take. 7:00 – 9:00 PM. Information on Website
Saturday
11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Artisan Shopping
1:00 – to 2 PM Fox and Branch
5:00 PM Polka Mass
6:30-9:30 PM The Squeezettes
11:00 torte contest. Application on website.
Sunday
11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Artisan Shopping
10:30 AM Polka Mass
12:00 to 12:45 PM Kohl’s Wild Theater
3:00 PM Basket Raffle Winner Announcements
