Old Fashioned Fest 2018 - Last Call!

× Expand Old Fashioned Fest Last Call header

Last call!!

We were overwhelmed by the interest in our inaugural Old Fashioned Fest. Because of the high demand, we’ve decided to host a second fest! If you missed out on the first one, now is your chance to take part in a Whiskey vs. Bourbon Old Fashioned showdown featuring High West Distillery and Elijah Craig. Sample both classic and re imagined Old Fashioneds, vote on your favorite Whiskey and Bourbon version, and we’ll crown winners at the end of the night.

VIP Tickets (5-6 p.m.): $45

General Admission Tickets (6-9 p.m.): $29

Tickets sold out within hours last time, so make sure to grab yours right away!

Admission includes sampling of old fashioned cocktails from local bars and restaurants as well as light appetizers. VIP tickets include an extra hour of socializing with vendors and a ticket to the Harley Davidson Museum. Stay tuned for a list of restaurant/bar competitors.

https:// shepherdexpress.com/ shepherdevents/ oldfashioned-lastcall

Interested in becoming an old fashioned vendor? Contact Rachel@shepex.com