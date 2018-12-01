An Old World Christmas at Old World Wisconsin

December 1 – 2

December 8 – 9

December 15 – 16

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

December 1-2 Bring the whole family and jingle all the way to the 1800s! This year Old World Christmas is bigger than ever with more early immigrant homes welcoming guests, animals, shopping and more! Stroll through the bustling Yuletide Village and hear live holiday music, take your photo with Victorian Santa in his busy workshop, and climb onto a horse-drawn ride bedecked with jingle bells. Sample traditional sweets from our cozy kitchens, help prepare Vanocka (a traditional braided bread), and sip on hot cider and wassail. Don’t forget to be on the lookout for Krampus!

Cost: Adults (18-64) $12; children (5-17) $9; (children 4 and under are free). Society members receive 10% off admission price. Sunday, December 16th is FREE admission for all Society Members. Parking is free.