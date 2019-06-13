Older Adults & Hoarding: Where Do We Go From Here?

Hoarding is an important topic that pertains to older adults, as hoarding tendencies can often worsen across the lifespan. Hoarding is linked to a variety of conditions including dementia, mental illness, attention problems, physical impairments, and medical comorbidity. Yet there is limited attention given to the impact of hoarding on older adults as they age. This seminar will focus on older adults and will provide recommendations for how to handle hoarding within this age group.