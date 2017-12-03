On Display/Milwaukee

Catey Ott Dance Collective has performed more than 100 works at various venues in both New York City and here in Milwaukee. Members of the company—along with direction from New York City-based Heidi Latsky Dance and in collaboration with the Haggerty Museum of Art—will be quite literally “on display” as the performance artists embody very slow-moving statues. On Display, which Heidi Latsky Dance describes as a “deconstructed art exhibit-fashion show and commentary on the body and society’s obsession with body image,” takes place Saturday, Dec. 3—the U.N.’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Haggerty Art Museum, Marquette University Campus. This event is free and open to the public.