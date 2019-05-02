On the Wing: Exhibition and fund raiser

Opening reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10

Portrait Society Gallery

Exhibition runs through June 8

Portrait Society Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of more than 150 sketchbooks created by participants of On the Wing, PSG’s non-profit organization dedicated to giving voice and visibility to adult populations who may not have access to art resources. The exhibition opens with a celebration May 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. and runs through June 8 at Portrait Society Gallery in the Third Ward.

Every Tuesday, for two years, Portrait Society has conducted sketchbook drawing sessions at the House of Peace, the Capuchin hub of community services in Milwaukee. When participants finish a sketchbook, On the Wing purchases it for $50. It is finally time to share the fruits of these labors at this exhibition and celebratory fund-raising event!

Portrait Society Gallery initiated the project out of a love of sketchbooks, as well as a desire to expand geographic and personal boundaries by reaching across some of the cultural and economic divides that segregate Milwaukee. Portrait Society conducted independent fund raising for the first year of On the Wing, with more than ninety generous individuals donated $8000. The program has now secured not-for-profit status with a long-term goal of creating a small library to house the sketchbooks, leaving a legacy of self expression.

The On the Wing Exhibition will include 100 sketchbooks by class participants as well as about 50 sketchbooks by local artists, including Della Wells, Santiago Cucullu, Jean Roberts Guequierre, Ariana Vaeth, Fred Bell, Rose Balistreri, Steve Burnham, Mutope Johnson and many others. A special project by zine artist Kristopher Pollard will also be presented.

All of the sketchbooks will be for sale for $100 each to raise funds for On the Wing. Prints of sketchbook pages will also be available for purchase.