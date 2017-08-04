Event time: 5:30-7:30pm (Wisconsin Avenue by the Milwaukee Art Museum)

NOT ONE PENNY CAMPAIGN LAUNCHES

In response to the Trump administration’s push for massive tax giveaways to the rich, a coalition of groups has launched the Not One Penny campaign to tell Congress that Americans will not support tax cuts to millionaires, billionaires, or wealthy corporations.

Building on the success of the Tax Marches on April 15th, including 700+ attendees in Milwaukee, as well as over 200 events nationwide, local Tax March organizer Brian Eisold hopes to continue to build awareness surrounding tax policy, and pressure Congress to ensure struggling working class taxpayers aren’t forced to share an even larger portion of the tax burden so that millionaires can buy second yachts.

On August 15th, four months after the Tax March, organizers around the country will be holding rallies, demonstrations, and other events, while collecting signatures for our people’s pledge, “I pledge to oppose any effort to cut taxes for the wealthy and well-connected. Not one penny in tax cuts for millionaires, billionaires, and wealthy corporations.” In MILWAUKEE, our event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 on Wisconsin Avenue by the Milwaukee Art Museum, and will feature speakers, pledge gathering, and creative displays to bring awareness to a tax code rigged for the rich.

National Campaign Website: https://notonepenny.org/

Local Rally Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/328855580900113/

Washington Post Article Covering Not One Penny: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/08/03/liberals-launch-not-one-penny-campaign-in-effort-to-stop-trump-tax-cuts/?utm_term=.7b5d9aa34c3d

Not One Penny Partners: Tax March, Indivisible, Moveon.org, Working Families Party, Stand Up America, Civic Action, Citizens for Tax Justice, Americans for Tax Fairness, Money Out, Voters In, Public Citizen, Patriotic Millionaires, and Six Action.