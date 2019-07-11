Online Animal Behavior class July 11th

1. co evolution

2. Variation Within Species

3. adaptive radiation

4. Mutation

5. Mimicry

6. Cryptic Coloration

7. Trick Them! Play Dead

8.Plants Mimic Insects!

9. Territoriality and Aggression

10. How songbirds learn a new song

11. Habituation

12. Social Learning

13. Imprinting

14. Observational conditioning

15. Trial-and-error learning

$22.00 per adult and 4.50 per child and $45.00 per group and family

Contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/544369606034483/