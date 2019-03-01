Online Backyard bird watching class starts March 1st

1. How observed birds around your home

2. what types birds have you seen? can you identify them

3. what characteristics are common for most birds

4. Types birder feeders and bird baths.

5. Types of plants and tree plant in your yard.

6. Foods that attract birds.

7. what is yard list

8. 5 ways create bird safe backyard

$40.00 per adult $10.00 per child and $55.00 per group or family

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/386017841813547/