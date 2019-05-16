online basic backpacking class May 16st

1.Plan Your Backpacking Trip

2.Pick the Best Backpacking Gear

3.Prepare Your Backpacking Meals

4.Get Fit for Backpacking

5.Develop Backpacking Skills

6.Top 12 Beginner Backpacking Blunders

7. What You'll Need

8. What to wear

9.How To Find Backpacking Trails

10.Backpacking Etiquette

11. 5 Backpacking Skills to Master

$18.00 per adult $5.00 per child and $36.00 per group or family.

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1062127927275678/