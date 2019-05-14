Online birds of prey May 14th

1. How to identify hawks

2. how to identify owls

3. Birds of prey that are unique and awesome

4. how to identify birds of prey by their basic description and their habitat

5. how to identify birds of prey by their food, nesting, behavior and courtship behavior

6. How to identify birds by nesting.

7. Learn about their conservation status.

8. Best time see birds of prey

9. Common names for birds of prey.

10. The migration pattern of birds of prey.

11. Learn about birds of prey migration strategies

$43.00 Per adult, $10.00 per child and $60.00 for family or a group

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/225423368015195