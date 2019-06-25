online hummingbird class

to Google Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Online Hummingbird class June 25th

1. Ten things about hummingbirds

2. How to identify hummingbirds

3. Habitat and migration

4. Unique hummingbirds in united states and Canada

5. vocalizations

6. Appearance

7. Behavior and courtship display

8.conservation status

9. plants that attract hummingbirds.

$19.00 per adult $5.00 per child and $40.00 per group

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1813263122081868/

Info

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups
208-351-3407
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00 iCalendar - online hummingbird class - 2019-06-25 18:00:00