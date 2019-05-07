online meditation class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Online Mediation class May 7th
1. How to Meditate
2.WHY LEARN TO MEDITATE
3.MEDITATION POSTURE
4.BREATHING MEDITATIONS
5.LOVING KINDNESS MEDITATION
6. TRANSFORMING MEDITATIONS
7.Mindfulness Meditation: Guided Practices
8.Awareness of the Breath
9.Body Scan for Kids
10.CONCENTRATION MEDITATION
11.BENEFITS OF MEDITATION
12. HOW TO MEDITATE: SIMPLE MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS
13. Choose a peaceful environment
14.Wear comfortable clothes
15.Decide how long you want to meditate
16.Stretch out
17.Sit in a comfortable position
18.Close your eyes
19.Meditation Practices
20. Meditating in Everyday life
21. Christ-Centered Mediation
22. Ponder
$14.00 per adult $3.00 per child and $28.00 per group or family.
contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407
my class will be on google class I will give you code for class
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1099546943518989/