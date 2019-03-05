online mountain survival class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Online Mountain survival class starts March 5th
1.Mountain Terrain, Weather, and Hazards
2.Mountain Living
3.Mountaineering Equipment
4.Mountain Climbing
5.Movement Over Snow And Ice
6.Mountain Walking Techniques
7.Mountain Stream Crossing
8.Mountain Rescue and Evacuation
9.Avalanche Danger in the Mountains
11.How to Avoid an Avalanche
12.Crossing Through the Mountains
13.If the roads are out, and disaster is so widespread that you have no choice but to flee over the nearest mountain range, you're going to have a hard road ahead of you.
14. The Adventure begins
15.Tips for Traveling Over Snow: Your Footing is Important
16.How to Build Snowshoes from Scratch
17.Setting Up Camp
18.X Factors: Remote Cabins
19.Recon: Do Your Homework
20.Additional Dangers in the Mountains
21.Finally, Let's Talk Cold Mountain Food
22.While you're still in the lowlands, make it top priority to take down a large deer or elk or other big game. Harvest your kill, smoke and dry enough meat to last a few weeks, and you'll now be ready for your trip to the mountains.
23.other food options
24.Specific Gear for Winter in the Mountains
25.Space blankets and cold weather survival
26.Water
27. Whitewater
28.Fire
29.Snakebite
30.Broken bone
31.Bleeding
32.Think and plan ahead
33.Pack light and smart
34.Don't climb alone
35.Bring the basic essentials
36.the other essentials
37.Fuel up
38.Rely on skills and not on technology
39.Have a strong will to survive
cost be $25.00 per adult 8.00 per child 50.00 per family and group
contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407
my class will be on google class I will give you code for class
https://www.facebook.com/groups/200801637162996/