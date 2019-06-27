online river survival class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
online River Survival class June 27th
1. River and Streams
2.potential hazards
3.Rapids
4. one man crossing swift stream
5. Several man crossing swift stream
6. Individuals tied together to cross stream
7. Survival: Must Cross a Raging River With No Personal Flotation Device
8.How to Survive a Fast River Current
9. Getting out of current
10. River Hazards & How To Survive Them
11.BASIC HAZARD PREVENTION/RECOVERY TECHNIQUES:
12. GENERAL RIVER SENSIBILITY AND OTHER SAFETY TIPS
$20.00 per adult and $4.50 per child and $40.00 per group and family
Contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407
my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2090024137685731/