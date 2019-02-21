online upland game bird class

February 21st online upland Game bird class

1. what is an upland game bird

2. how to identify upland game birds

3. courtship and behavior of upland game birds

4. what is unique about upland game birds

5. conservation

6. places to go find upland game birds regionally

7. upland game Birds in Trouble

8. Learn upland game bird calls

9. habitat and food

Charge $20.00 per adult $5.00 per child $40.00 per group

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1796164393758087/

