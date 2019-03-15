online wilderness survival class
Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin
online wilderness survival class will start March 15th
1. COMMUNICATION IS KEY
2. KEEP YOUR HEAD ON
3.TAKE INVENTORY
4.BUILD A SHELTER
5.AGUA POR FAVOR
6.KEEP THAT BELLY HAPPY
7.LIGHT THAT FIRE
8. Lay a fire
9.ONE WORD: TOOL
10.H-E-L-P
11.NAVIGATION
12. Know Your Priorities
13.Learn to Perform Basic First Aid Techniques, Kit or No Kit
14.How to Start a Fire with Nearly Anything
15.How to Find Water to Drink
16.Learn the Big Four to Always Find Edible Plants
17.Learn the Universal Edibility Test
18.Physical Needs: The Basic Hygiene You Can Ignore (and What Not To)
19.How to Build a Debris Hut
20. Wilderness Survival Kits: Top Ten Items
21. Wilderness Survival Concepts
22. Building a Fire Pit
23. Camping Knots for Wilderness Survival
24. Survival Bow Making Instructions
How to Make a Quickie Bow from a Sapling
25.Survival Essentials: What Matters Most
26. How to Read a Map
Topographic Maps
27.Outdoor Survival Techniques
28. Wilderness Evasion
29. Native American Basket Weaving
30.Building a Quinzee
31. Survival Fire Starters
32. Dakota Fire Hole
$20.00 per adult for self-pace class $5.00 per child and 45.00 for a group or family
contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407
my class will be on google class I will give you code for class
https://www.facebook.com/groups/130593280897357/