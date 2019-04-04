Online Wildlife class April 4th

1. unique wildlife in the United States.

2. courtship and behavior

3. learn how to identify wildlife

4. learn how to identify wildlife by their habitat

5. Learn about the conservation status of wildlife species

6. learn about wildlife Territoriality and Aggression

7. what wildlife need to survive

8.Predator-Prey Relationships, and Mutualistic Relationships, Parasitic Relationships

9. and other topics people are interested in

$40.00 per adult, $10.00 per child $55.00 per family or group

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for the class

https://www.facebook.com/groups/715600528629934/