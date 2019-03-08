online woodpecker the bird class

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

March 8th online woodpecker class the bird

1 . How to identify woodpecker

2. What kind habitat they live in

3. Learn about there range and their beak

4. learn about their behavior

5. learn about their diet.

6. Learn about reproduction

7. learn about their description,

8. Unique woodpeckers

$25.00 per adult $5.00 per child and $45.00 per group or family

contact dallins549@gmail.com or call me at 208-351-3407

my class will be on google class I will give you code for class

