Opening Reception: “30 Flirty + Thriving”

Please join us for the Opening Reception of “30 Flirty + Thriving”, a collaborative group exhibition featuring new works and a mural installation.

Chicago-based visual artist Caroline Liu is pairing with 30 different artists to create 30 different collaborations in the next 30 days for her 30th birthday. She chose a variety of different artists ranging from musicians, to photographers, sound artists, sculptors, textile artists, fashion designers, performance artists, street artists, tattooers, and installation based artists. Not only is there a range in medium, Caroline also chose a variety of artists that live/work across the country, spreading from New York City to Los Angeles, Portland, Houston, Albuquerque, Tucson, St. Louis, and Chicago.

Rather than focusing on an overarching theme that each collaboration must touch on, Caroline wanted to place emphasis on the value of each collaboration as a unique entity. Each pairing highlights and combines each artist’s own individual skillsets to create a brand new piece together. Alongside the work, there will be informational text pertaining to each artist, the theme of the work, and how it came to fruition.

::30 artists::

Musicians / Performance:

Micha

LeSage

Vibe Dealer

Solo Sam

Fran

Syren

Via Rosa

Boukhepra Heqitef

Visual / 2D:

Vivian Le

Sick Fisher

Kate Lewis

Jordan Carter

Audra Jacot

Carida Diaz

Walt Maxime

Kameron Seba

Kim Alpert

Jon Mcghee

Katie Carillo

Dud Lawson

Ellen Hanson

Alice Carrier

Eileen Tjan

Wizard Skull

Sara M. Lyons

Installation / 3D:

Jane Georges

Maitri Mehta

Kelsea Cadore

Valency Genis

Opening: Friday, December 8th, 7-11pm

Exhibition duration: December 8th, 2017 - February 8th, 2018

FREE and open to the public