Opening Reception: “30 Flirty + Thriving”
After Gallery 2225 N. Humboldt Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Please join us for the Opening Reception of “30 Flirty + Thriving”, a collaborative group exhibition featuring new works and a mural installation.
Chicago-based visual artist Caroline Liu is pairing with 30 different artists to create 30 different collaborations in the next 30 days for her 30th birthday. She chose a variety of different artists ranging from musicians, to photographers, sound artists, sculptors, textile artists, fashion designers, performance artists, street artists, tattooers, and installation based artists. Not only is there a range in medium, Caroline also chose a variety of artists that live/work across the country, spreading from New York City to Los Angeles, Portland, Houston, Albuquerque, Tucson, St. Louis, and Chicago.
Rather than focusing on an overarching theme that each collaboration must touch on, Caroline wanted to place emphasis on the value of each collaboration as a unique entity. Each pairing highlights and combines each artist’s own individual skillsets to create a brand new piece together. Alongside the work, there will be informational text pertaining to each artist, the theme of the work, and how it came to fruition.
::30 artists::
Musicians / Performance:
Micha
LeSage
Vibe Dealer
Solo Sam
Fran
Syren
Via Rosa
Boukhepra Heqitef
Visual / 2D:
Vivian Le
Sick Fisher
Kate Lewis
Jordan Carter
Audra Jacot
Carida Diaz
Walt Maxime
Kameron Seba
Kim Alpert
Jon Mcghee
Katie Carillo
Dud Lawson
Ellen Hanson
Alice Carrier
Eileen Tjan
Wizard Skull
Sara M. Lyons
Installation / 3D:
Jane Georges
Maitri Mehta
Kelsea Cadore
Valency Genis
Opening: Friday, December 8th, 7-11pm
Exhibition duration: December 8th, 2017 - February 8th, 2018
FREE and open to the public