Open Acoustic Sessions w/Ricky Orta Jr.
Red, White and Brews 7127 W. National Ave., City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Another week of fantastic local acoustic talent! Also, let's get some practice in for the big weekend ahead! Bring your instrument, come sing, or just enjoy some of the best music our area has to offer. Free to all musicians and music lovers alike!
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance, Misc. Events