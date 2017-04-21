Event time: Each Sunday, May 14 Through June 25 (except June 4) 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm

The warmer weather is back and so is Open Climb! Stop by and enjoy climbing our three story rock wall. All equipment is provided and trained belayers are on hand to assist.

Each Sunday, May 14 Through June 25 (except June 4)

2:00 pm until 4:00 pm

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

414-964-8505

For adults, teens, and families | $3 per climb or $15 for unlimited climbs per person (Nonmembers: $5 per climb or $20 for unlimited climbs per person)