Open Days Program Garden Tour - Port Washington

Event time: 10am and 1pm

Explore Afterglow Farm in Port Washington, a private garden open for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Highlights include a Germanic-style timber and fieldstone cottage is set amid large informal country gardens. These gardens feature long-blooming, deer-resistant perennials anchored with specimen trees. Afterglow also features a Circle Garden with informal, exuberant plantings restrained within a formal structure of gravel paths around a central fish pool and fountain. A vine-covered fence, ornamental grasses and a decorative iron gate enclose this special garden. A Terrace Garden features a stonework floor inspired by the Thyme Walk at Highgrove House in England. Afterglow includes maple/beech/ash woodland, wooded ravines and paths, two ponds, native prairie gardens, two small orchards, and ornamental stone and ironwork on approximately 120 acres along the spectacular Lake Michigan shoreline. Horticulturists Dean Wiegert and Christine Sobocinski, and Caretaker Steve Sandlin will be on hand all day to answer questions about the garden and larger property. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., historians John Eastberg, Director of the Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion, Inc. and Dr. Jodi Eastberg, Professor of History at Alverno College, will present a brief history of the site which they have researched extensively. Pre-registration required; rain or shine. A shuttle to Afterglow Farm can be boarded at the former Belgium Village Market parking lot, 465 S Royal Avenue, Belgium, WI 53004 for either a morning or afternoon visit. For More Information: See www.opendaysprogram.org or call The Garden Conservancy toll-free weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, 1-888-842-2442.

Price: Admission is $10 per person; children 12 & under free. Pre-registration is required for either a morning or afternoon visit.