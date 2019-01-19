Open House at The King of Paint

The King of Paint 3775 S. Packard Ave., Wisconsin 53235

Join traditional sign painter Jeff Williams for his 1st Annual Open House at his shop in St. Francis. This event will feature demonstrations in the art of Lettering, Pinstriping and Gold Leaf Gilding.

ART DEMOS:

-Lettering 3pm

-Pinstriping 4pm

-Gold Leaf 5pm

Feast your eyes on Jeff's collection of original art, painted and collected over nearly 40 years in the business.

Art! Beer! Snacks! Storytelling! Old cars! Vintage rummage and oddities! Free pony rides for the kids! WE'VE GOT IT ALL...

Info
The King of Paint 3775 S. Packard Ave., Wisconsin 53235
Misc. Events, Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups
