Do you have a song you've gotta share with the world, but way to get it out there? Are you an upcoming musician, an amateur who does it for the love of song, or anyone wondering what it would be like to take the stage? If so, come to Big Head Brewery's new Open Mic Night! Hosted by Zosia Holden and Ben Grinning, this Friday evening event will feature sign-up performers playing a brief set, interspersed with longer sets by the hosts and a featured act.

This month, the featured performer is Zosia Holden herself, playing numbers from her new album, Bad Poems For Good People, as well as her new single, Tell Me.

All listeners and spectators welcome to listen, partake in some fantastic local beer, and support the artists.

Sign-up starts at 6:50.

All ages, as long as minors are accompanied by adults.