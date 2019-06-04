Open Studio Ceramics / Tuesdays, 10:00 am - 12:30 pm / 8 weeks, June 4th - August 6th (skip July 9th & 30th)

This class is designed for the advanced student with experience. Join this fun Tuesday clay group and work in an open studio environment, practicing potter’s wheel and hand building skills and techniques. A studio facilitator will be on hand for questions, advice and to keep the clay studio up and running!

Facilitator: John Clazmer

$137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.