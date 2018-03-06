Open Studio Ceramics

8 Weeks, March 6 - April 24

Tuesdays, 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Fee: $171.00 Member Fee: $137.00

This class is designed for the advanced student with experience. Join this fun Tuesday clay group and work in an open studio environment, practicing potter’s wheel and hand building skills and techniques. A studio facilitator will be on hand for questions, advice and to keep the clay studio up and running!

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.