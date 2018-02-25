Open Stage at the Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Sunday, February 25, 2018 from 7-9 p.m. A $5.00 donation is requested at the door.

An Open Stage with history. This is your chance to shine! There is no better place to get comfortable performing in front of an audience or to find great up-and-coming acts than in the welcoming halls of The Coffee House. Additional information at www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.