Opening Reception for "Get Wired with Jack Lake"
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "Get Wired with Jack Lake" at Gallery 2622 on Friday, June 1st from 6-9pm. View and purchase original art created by Jack Lake. "I use wire to create a line drawing in the air which in effect creates a boundary between the wall and your eye from the shadow it creates when light is shined upon it." Join us for snacks and beverages during the opening at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53123 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-257-2622.
