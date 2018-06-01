Opening Reception for "Get Wired with Jack Lake"

All are invited to "Get Wired with Jack Lake" at Gallery 2622 on Friday, June 1st from 6-9pm. View and purchase original art created by Jack Lake. "I use wire to create a line drawing in the air which in effect creates a boundary between the wall and your eye from the shadow it creates when light is shined upon it." Join us for snacks and beverages during the opening at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53123 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414-257-2622.

John J Korom Photography

Gallery 2622

www.korom.com

www.Gallery2622.com

2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Office: 414.257.2622

Cell: 414.708.4777

Fax: 414.257.2659