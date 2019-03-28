Opening Preview of Pictures of Resistance

Pictures of Resistance: The Wartime Photographs of Jewish Partisan Faye Schulman

The lives of partisans depended on their ability to remain unseen, undocumented and unidentifiable. But one fighter, Faye Schulman, had a camera.

The only known Jewish partisan to capture the World War II experience on film, Schulman’s rare collection of images captures the camaraderie, horror and loss, bravery and triumph of the rag-tag, tough partisans – some Jewish, some not – who fought the Nazis and their collaborators.

Born in Poland in 1924, Faye Schulman received her first camera from her brother when she was 13. It was that camera which ultimately saved her life, and allowed her to later document partisan activity. Pictures of Resistance: The Wartime Photography of Jewish Partisan Faye Schulman poses probing questions about this incredible woman and the people whose images she documented.

What is a Partisan? A partisan is a “member of an organized body of fighters who attack or harass an enemy, especially within occupied territory,” and during World War II these groups destroyed railroad tracks, blew up fortifications, ambushed German-occupied towns, and disrupted communications in order to stop the invading Nazis.