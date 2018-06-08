Opening Reception for "Big Ideas"
Gallery 224 224 E. Main St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
This summer we celebrate our 7th anniversary and 40th exhibition with a show called BIG IDEAS. Please join us Friday, June 8, 5:00-7:00, for the opening reception. This exhibition features the work of Tom Bamberger, Emily Belknap, Tom Loeser, and Katie Ries, along with a Community Garden Wall of flowers by over 30 artists.
Info
Gallery 224 224 E. Main St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Visual Arts