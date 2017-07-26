Opening Reception for "Stencils and Paper Cuts."

Event time: 6-9pm

Join us at Gallery 2622 on the "First Friday" for the opening of "Stencils and Paper Cuts." View and purchase paintings by Laura Danhauser "in this series my inspiration comes from street art, and from a place of twisting the imagination." Enjoy free snacks and beverages August 4th from 6-9pm at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 just south of Center street on 76th. 414.257.2622