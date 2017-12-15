OPENING RECEPTION: Text, Textile, Exile: Works by Maria Damon

Text, Textile, Exile: Works by Maria Damon

Friday, December 15, 2017 through Sunday, January 28, 2017

Opening reception: Friday, December 15 | 6-9 PM | FREE

reading & gallery talk starting at 7 PM

Join us for an exhibition of textile works by poet, scholar, and visual artist Maria Damon.

Maria Damon teaches Humanities and Media Studies at the Pratt Institute of Art. Damon is the author of several scholarly books, including Post-literary ‘America’: From Bagel Shop Jazz to Micropoetries (University of Iowa Press, 2011); Poetry and Cultural Studies: A Reader, which she co-authored with Ira Livingston (Illinois University Press, 2009); and The Dark End of the Street: Margins in American Vanguard Poetry (University of Minnesota Press, 1993). Co-authored poetic works include (with mIEKAL aND) Eros/ion, pleasureTEXTpossession, and Literature Nation; and (with Jukka-Pekka Kervinen) Door Marked X. Damon received a Ph.D. in Modern Thought and Literature from Stanford University and a B.A. from Hampshire College in Humanities and Arts, and she taught poetry and poetics at the University of Minnesota for twenty-five years.