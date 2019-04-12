Opera After Dark - Florentine Opera @ The Center Series
Wayne & Kristine Lueders Opera Center 926 E Burleigh Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Friday, April 12th at 7:30PM or Saturday, April 13th at 7:30PM.
The lighting is low. The Steinway Grand Piano is in one corner. And the Baumgartner Studio Artists are center stage. We’ve taken opera out of the grand theater and brought it right to our opera center in Riverwest. Intimate and powerful, you’ll never be closer to the action.
